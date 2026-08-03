NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings as training camp chugs along

2. Houston Texans

It was almost difficult not to put the Houston Texans in the top spot on this list. Ultimately, they came just short of matching the Broncos when it comes to overall roster talent, balance, depth, and experience.

But they are extremely close.

I don't think there's a better defense than Houston right now in today's NFL, and that would include the Los Angeles Rams after adding Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie this offseason. And as if the defensive front needed to get any better, they just brought Jadeveon Clowney back for a reunion tour to join Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

The biggest questions with the Texans are on the offensive side of the ball, and they start with questions about CJ Stroud. Has Stroud done enough, up to this point in time, to earn a record-setting contract? Is he that type of quarterback?

I'm not even sure the Texans know that, but they might take that leap of faith soon. Regardless, Stroud has shown he can play at the highest level, and even when he isn't playing at an MVP level, he can still come through in big moments.

When you have a defense as good as Houston's, with star power at all three levels, your quarterback is going to have more room for error anyway. If Stroud can take another step forward in his game, this Texans team is going to be tough to beat.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are not without flaws or concerns, but they are the best all-around team -- top to bottom -- in the AFC right now.

And that still comes across as a hot take, even though the Broncos were the #1 seed in the AFC last year. For the majority of the last 12 months, folks have been trying to poke holes in this Broncos team, talking about their record in one-score games (a valid point) as well as the concerns over quarterback Bo Nix, or the Denver offense, in general.

In terms of the roster, the Broncos don't have many areas you can truly point out as weaknesses. That's a staggering comment considering this team was dealing with the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history just two offseasons ago. They have rebounded in a hurry, winning the AFC West this past season and hosting the AFC Championship Game.

If Bo Nix had been healthy for that game, they probably beat the Patriots easily.

The team that earned the #1 seed in the AFC last year brought back 94 percent of its snaps from a season ago and also added Jaylen Waddle to the offensive weaponry. The Broncos have to find ways to create more distance instead of having to come from behind every game, but they are still a well-coached team, elite in the trenches, and they have one of the most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL.