NFL power rankings: Updated AFC rankings following intense Week 1 action

12. New England Patriots (0-1)

The New England Patriots are going to take some time to get going, and that's OK, but I did predict a win for this team over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots are going to be a lot better when the season ends, but again, this is going to take some time, as the franchise saw a lot of change hit it this offseason.

Mike Vrabel is now the head coach, and even Josh McDaniels is back as the offensive coordinator. For now, the Pats are buried in our power rankings.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

A nice win over the Carolina Panthers was good to see, but it's also the Panthers. The Jacksonville Jaguars simply don't have the talent yet to make much headway in the AFC, but the offense was in a good spot, and first-year head coach Liam Coen might end up being the coach that this franchise was missing.

It feels like we're getting close to a 'do or die' type of year for Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars are 11th in our updated AFC power rankings.

10. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0 on the season and one of three teams to notch a win in the AFC West this week. However, the Raiders are missing considerable talent on either side of the ball, and that is going to catch up with them at some point, so I would not take this win as anything more than the Raiders being a bad team.

9. Houston Texans (0-1)

Should we worried about the Houston Texans? If the offense doesn't figure something out, it will absolutely be time to panic. The Texans saw both the Jaguars and Colts earn Week 1 wins, so they are already behind in the AFC South and are now down to ninth in our power rankings.