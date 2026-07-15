NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC team rankings entering training camp

12. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans should be primed and ready to take the next step as a franchise in the 2026 season. They've got a new look (literally), a new head coach, and a much better supporting cast for their star second-year quarterback, Cam Ward.

Ward showed a ton of flashes during his rookie season with the Titans, even though the franchise obviously didn't have the stability it needed at the top. Now, Ward gets to work with Brian Daboll, who has done a great job with quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Jaxson Dart.

The Titans' roster is one of the most improved in the NFL this year overall. The upgrades they have made to the defensive line as well as the wide receiver position are substantial enough that this team could realistically make a run at a Wild Card spot.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

Not that we're expecting the Steelers to be a bad team, but it just feels like this team was hanging on by a thread before, and it's going to get worse before it gets better.

The Steelers have a good enough roster to win 8 or 9 games, but anything above that feels like it will be overachieving. Aaron Rodgers is still playing solid football at the age of 42 going on 43 this season, but this is a reigning Division Champion with Super Bowl aspirations.

With Mike Tomlin, the Steelers felt like they were consistently hiting a proverbial ceiling, as great of a coach as he was. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach to put them over the top? How will an older roster look in a division with such great quarterback play?

Again, the Steelers don't look like a bad team, or even a bad roster. I'm just not sure they have quite enough.