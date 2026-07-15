NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC team rankings entering training camp

10. Kansas City Chiefs

At this stage, the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the team that was the NFL's post-Patriots dynasty team. It's not that they can't get back to contending for a Super Bowl, but there are way more obstacles now than there were from 2018-2024.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off of a major injury. Travis Kelce is entering what will likely be his final NFL season. The Chiefs overhauled their secondary this offseason. The offensive line is a major question mark. The receiver position doesn't inspire much confidence.

The Chiefs are really banking on their established stars -- Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce -- to carry this team in big moments. How fast can the youth on this team step up? Sometimes young and hungry is dangerous, and with a QB like Mahomes, you just can't count the Chiefs out.

9. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the more underrated all-around rosters in the NFL right now. They have one of the best offensive weapons in the entire league in running back Jonathan Taylor, and head coach Shane Steichen knows how to maximize talent on that side of the ball.

This is a make-or-break year for the Colts. They took some risks this offseason, saying goodbye to some key veterans on both sides of the ball, but the core of this roster remains intact, and if Daniel Jones is healthy, we've seen the ceiling of this team.

The second half collapse by the Colts last season had everything to do with injuries, and even asking Philip Rivers to come back after 5 years away from the game, this team gave it a spirited shot at the end of the season.

This is a team that lacks hype, but probably deserves it.