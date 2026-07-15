NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC team rankings entering training camp

8. Los Angeles Chargers

There are two opposing forces with the Los Angeles Chargers heading into the 2026 season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as their new coordinator. He's going to be expected to come in and do what he does best: Set up an elite run scheme. The possibility of Justin Herbert taking that proverbial next step as a player has been a tension for the past three seasons. Maybe McDaniel can get it out of him.

On the defensive side of the ball, the loss of Jesse Minter to the Ravens is monumental. Thankfully, first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary is going to have a veteran-laden defense to coach up. But Minter was a major needle-mover as a coordinator for the Chargers.

The optimism of a hire like McDaniel is only slightly overshadowed by the loss of Minter, but a more competitive ofense is precisely what the Chargers need to end their playoff woes.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

This is an aggressively optimistic ranking for the Cincinnati Bengals entering training camp in 2026, but I've been aggressively optimistic about them for most of the offseason.

Let's be real for just a moment: Joe Burrow hasn't played in a playoff game since the 2022 season. It's not that we don't know what he's capable of, but imagine telling Bengals fans after they nearly upset the Rams in the Super Bowl back in the 2021 season that they would only make the playoffs once in the next four years.

Two factors have played the biggest roles in that disappointment: Injuries and defense. The Bengals can't control the injuries, but the defensive personnel got a major upgrade this offseason. Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe are coming in to give the Bengals a really solid defensive front, and maybe a raised floor entering this upcoming season.