NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC team rankings entering training camp

2. Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen at the quarterback position, an elite running game, and an elite pass defense, the Buffalo Bills have all the makings of a Super Bowl team in 2026.

So what's the issue?

Especially after the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore, it's hard to really find many. The Bills look like one of the most complete overall teams in the league, but the biggest questions might be on their coaching staff.

After firing Sean McDermott after the playoff loss in Denver, the Bills hired Joe Brady as a rookie head coach, and he brought in Jim Leonhard as a rookie defensive coordinator. Young coaches can get it done, as many others have proven, but this is such an important window for this franchise with Josh Allen already entering his 9th NFL season, and not even a Super Bowl appearance at this point.

With an MVP and truly generational type of athlete at the position like Allen, anything short of Super Bowl(s) is unacceptable.

1. Denver Broncos

If it wasn't for Bo Nix suffering a fracture in his ankle during the Divisional Round win over Buffalo, the Denver Broncos probably represented the AFC in the Super Bowl this past season. And it's hard to think, with the way they played against the Bills, that they wouldn't have at least given the Seahawks a better game than the Patriots did.

We'll never know.

The Broncos have found the key to rare continuity in the NFL, maybe even pro sports overall. They are bringing back 94 percent of their snaps this coming season, unprecedented roster continuity in the salary cap era. They added Jaylen Waddle to be Bo Nix's favorite new target, and he's already impressed a ton at OTAs and minicamp.

With a championship-ready defense, the Broncos really need their offense to get up to speed. They were clutch offensively last season, but this team is capable of blowing teams out, and they didn't show it. Davis Webb is taking over play-calling from Sean Payton, and the operation is expected to really take flight.