NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as Week 9 approaches

There have been some outstanding head coaching jobs done this year, but others are forgettable, frankly. Now-former Tennessee Titans' head coach Brian Callahan was the first coach to get fired this year, and there could be more on the way.

Some have wondered if Miami Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel will be the next one to be shown the door, but any team with one or two wins could be looking to make a major change. The one benefit to parting with a head coach in-season is that it essentially rips off the Band-Aid early and allows the front office to get started on finding the replacement.

Now that Week 9 is upon us, we've got our latest installment of our head coach power rankings. For the rankings, we're only using the 2025 season as a basis for the ranking and not using a head coach's total tenure - only 2025 is used.

Latest head coach power rankings approaching Week 9 action

Unranked: Mike McCoy, Tennessee Titans

Mike McCoy is the interim head coach for the Tennessee Titans, and I don’t believe it’s fair to attach a ranking to him. He’s a lame-duck coach and inherited the worst team in football, so he’s our lone ‘unranked’ coach approaching Week 9.

31. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Another bad loss for the Miami Dolphins has us wondering when enough is enough with Mike McDaniel being in charge of this team. They had a relatively successful beginning part of his tenure, but it’s been downhill from there. You can’t fully blame him, though, as the Dolphins’ roster has been bad for a while now.

30. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of bad rosters, the Las Vegas Raiders have one of those, and Pete Carroll can’t seem to get much of anything going. You get the sense he has a huge hand in personnel, as Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty arriving in the Silver and Black reeks of what Carroll likes to do.

29. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets won their first game of the season in Week 8, but it’s been a tenure to forget thus far. Like McDaniel, you can’t fully blame Glenn, as the roster is downright awful, but some of Glenn’s in-game decisions have been questionable.