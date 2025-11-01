NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as Week 9 approaches

16. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are 4-3 and saw their four-game winning streak get snapped in Week 8, but a four-game winning streak from a rookie head coach is impressive. We are still seeing some of Caleb Williams’ rookie season issues present, so that’s concerning.

The defense also hasn’t been that special, so at the end of the day, this feels like an average team that might be able to squeeze into the NFC playoff picture as the seventh and final Wild Card seed.

15. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers might be alright, but they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, so this team is clearly a ways away yet, but second-year head coach Dave Canales appears to be building something worthwhile here.

I do wonder what their plan is with the QB position, as Bryce Young has been alright this year, and nothing more. The regime that brought Young into the mix in the 2023 NFL Draft isn’t there anymore, so the current regime really don’t have a connection with Bryce Young.

I would not be shocked to see the Panthers making a splash for a different QB and perhaps someone who fits what Dave Canales wants to do more than Young.

14. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Now 5-2 on the season, the Buffalo Bills are clearly not nearly as good as they were in the 2024 NFL Season. The defense is iffy, and the offense just hasn’t been that efficient. Buffalo is currently second in the AFC East, as they have already lost to the New England Patriots in Buffalo this year.

Among the Buffalo teams across this last half-decade, the 2025 team honestly feels the weakest right now. I am not sure Sean McDermott has much more in the tank as a head coach, either. He feels maxed out.

13. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Now 5-3 on the season, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t feel any better than they were in the 2024 NFL Season when they went 11-6. As you can probably guess, the Chargers are on pace for 11 wins this year, and I think that’s the ceiling with this team, coach, and QB.

The roster itself also needs a ton of work, and I would guess that Jim Harbaugh has a huge say in personnel. It’s been an alright year for the Chargers in 2025.