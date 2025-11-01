NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as Week 9 approaches

8. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni has done a fine coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Season. The Eagles are now 6-2 on the season and are again on track to win the NFC East this year. Thanks to the rest of the division kind of stinking it up so far, Philly might be able to cruise down the stretch, but they won’t.

I will say, though - this team does not feel nearly as dominant as they were in 2024, so I would not expect a Super Bowl run by any means, but they’re going to win 12 or 13 games, and that’s a huge reflection on their steady head coach.

7. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Speaking of steady head coaches, Dan Campbell is no. 7 in our power rankings. The Detroit Lions are again a top team in the NFL and have shown no signs of regression. They just inked Aidan Hutchinson to a long-term deal and would ideally love to get some of their injured defensive players back soon.

Detroit is plenty good enough, yet again, to win the NFC North and make a deep playoff run. Campbell has left his mark in a big way on this franchise.

6. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the more balanced teams in the NFL - they can hurt you on offense and defense, and that’s a huge credit to Mike Macdonald, who went 10-7 in his first year in 2024 and is on track to improve on that win total in 2025.

Seattle does just about everything well, and I would keep an eye out for a guard addition at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

5. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Now winners of five games in a row, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are peaking, and second-year QB Bo Nix has played his tail off this last month. At this point in 2024, the Broncos were 5-3, so they’re above their pace from last season, and they were actually 3-5 at this time in 2023.

Payton and the Broncos have been in first place in the AFC West for multiple weeks now, and Payton’s mark has been all over this franchise. He’s no. 5 in our power rankings.