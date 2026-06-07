NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

14. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens come in at No. 14 in our power rankings. It was quite the season in 2025 for the franchise. After a brutal 1-5 start, the Ravens were on the cusp of winning the AFC North, but a missed field goal by Tyler Loop gave the division to the Steelers.

The Ravens fired Harbaugh and brought in Jesse Minter, the former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, as the next head coach. Baltimore has typically been a stable, winning franchise, but we did see a tougher year last year.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was banged up again, and the team also lost a top-3 center in Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. While Ravens fans might be high on the Minter hiring, there is no guarantee that he's cut-out for the job.

The Ravens are suddenly needing to re-establish themselves in 2026. The team is capable of doing that, but it's not a guarantee.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Speaking of the Chargers, Los Angeles comes in at No. 13 in our power rankings. The Chargers lost Minter in the offseason, and since he was a truly elite coordinator, there could be a regression on that side of the ball.

If that does happen, it kind of cancels out the Mike McDaniel hiring. McDaniel was brought in to the new offensive coordinator, but on paper, this team did not upgrade as much as many of us thought they would, especially along the offensive line.

The 'big' offensive line move was signing a good center in Tyler Biadasz, who was cut by Washington. All in all, once again, nothing sticks out with the Chargers that would make you think they'll be good enough to make a run.

They're plenty good enough to make the playoffs, as they have done two years in a row now, but that is it.