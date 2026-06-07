NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

12. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay settles in at No. 12 in our power rankings. Having won 29 regular season games the past three seasons, the Packers are just barely averaging 10 wins per season. Oddly enough, quarterback Jordan Love has won exactly nine games in all three years of his starting career, which is an interesting statistic.

Like the Chargers, the Packers don't really stick out anywhere of note. They've been plenty good enough to get into the playoffs, but not good enough to make a run. In fact, this team, under head coach Matt LaFleur, has not been a major threat since those final Rodgers' seasons.

I've used the phrase 'good, not great' plenty of times, and it's never been truer for the Packers. Sure, they have some star-studded players, but for whatever reason, it's not all come together in recent seasons. This leads me to believe that it will be more of the same in 2026.

11. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are just outside the top-10 in our latest power rankings. The Bears won the NFC North with a modest 11-6 record in 2025, but I am not sure another 11-6 season would be good enough to repeat. The Bears made a ton of progress on offense, but that defense was a bit of a disaster outside of the turnovers.

They did not defend the pass or run, or get to the quarterback particularly well. We did see the front office make a ton of change with that unit in the offseason, but that change only adds to the uncertainty.

Dennis Allen is a rock-solid coordinator, but that defense will need to drastically improve if the team hopes to make a sizeable jump from the break out 2025 campaign. Caleb Williams' completion percentage dipped below 60 percent last year, which was also a concern.