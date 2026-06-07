NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Coming in at No. 10, the Cincinnati Bengals finally displayed the necessary aggression this offseason to shore up the defense, a unit that was among the worst in the league last year. The personnel on defense was simply not good enough, and, among other offseason additions, the Bengals swung a major trade for Dexter Lawrence, one of the best defensive tackles in the league.

A battle-tested veteran in Jonathan Allen also joined the mix, and the team also signed pass-rusher Boye Mafe. Suddenly, this defense feels good enough to help the team become one of the more well-rounded clubs in the NFL this year.

The offense, as we have all seen, is top-tier when Joe Burrow is healthy. A top-5 offense, potentially, coupled with what could be a top-half defense, would absolutely give the Bengals double-digit wins and the potential to win the AFC North.

The Bengals get into our top-10, sitting right on the cusp.

9. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions won just nine games last year, but this team was 7-4 at one point, and also won a combined 27 regular season games in the 2023 and 2024 season. Injuries have really been a huge story with this team, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

If the Lions deal with ‘average’ injuries in 2026, this team will thrust back to the top of the NFC North in emphatic fashion.

On paper, the Lions appear good enough to win it all, but the shocking non-playoff season threw a wrench into things. Given how strong they are, though, on both sides of the ball, it’s a lot more likely that Detroit wins double-digit games, as they had done in 2023 and 2024.

Detroit gets inside our top-10 in our latest power rankings. The ceiling, though, is much higher.