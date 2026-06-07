NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos come in at No. 2 in our power rankings. Coming into the offseason, the Broncos already had a top-3 roster, but a trade for Jaylen Waddle could end up putting this team over the edge.

Bo Nix, had he not broken his ankle, would have very likely been able to lead the Broncos past the Patriots into the Super Bowl, and this could go down as one of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in the history of the league if the Broncos do not win a title with Nix at quarterback.

The Broncos also prioritized bringing many of their own free agents back, clearly, to a degree, embracing a ‘run it back’ mentality. It’s not a bad idea, especially with the calculated Waddle trade.

Denver is primed to defend its AFC West title in 2026, as neither Los Angeles nor Kansas City did enough to overtake the Broncos. Nix also now has a beefed-up wide receiver room, and even an improved tight end and running back room.

There isn’t really anything the Broncos do not have, but given what we just saw on the trade market, the team just misses out on our top ranking.

1. Los Angeles Rams

I am not sure if there is an argument out there that says the Los Angeles is not the best team in football right now. Adding Garrett and McDuffie via trade this offseason, coupled with signing Watson in free agency, suddenly gives the Rams a major boost on defense.

And all the offense has is the reigning MVP, an elite wide receiver duo, an outstanding offensive line, and a 1,000-yard running back. The Rams were primed to win the NFC West in 2025, but a shaky finish to the season allowed the Seahawks to overtake them.

Los Angeles could not get past Seattle in the NFC Championship Game, either, and you can clearly see that General Manager Les Snead took all of that to heart. At this point, the Rams, on paper, are one of the most ‘Super Bowl or bust’ teams of the 21st century. Clearly the best team in football right now, it might take something catastrophic for the Rams to not win the Super Bowl this year.