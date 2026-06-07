NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

30. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins come in at No. 30 in our updated power rankings as we get underway in June. The Dolphins brought in a new coaching staff, new front office, and also parted with a ton of key players like Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Tua Tagovailoa, and others.

The team signed Malik Willis in free agency, which is some odd timing, given that this team is clearly embracing a full rebuild. The coaching staff is in its first year, led by Jeff Hafley, who was previously the defensive coordinator in Green Bay.

The newness of it all, coupled with the team clearly having a bare bones roster, is not going to bring much success for 2026. That is also kind of the point here, too - Miami needed to undergo a rebuild, so fans may just have to be patient for a couple of seasons.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders did make some notable roster change this offseason, almost trading Maxx Crosby, signing a slew of free agents, and also landing Fernando Mendoza in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza does appear to have a strong profile to be a franchise quarterback, but it's obviously way too early to tell at this point.

With Kirk Cousins in the picture and likely starting, coupled with the Raiders being a flat-out dysfunctional franchise, the 2026 season could be another rebuilding-type of season. Yes, Mendoza is in the picture, but there is no guarantee he works out, and there isn't even a guarantee that he sees any starts this year.

The Raiders clearly want to take it a bit slower with Mendoza, or else they would not have signed Cousins. This team is looking toward 2027 and beyond, clearly wanting to be patient with the current situation.

Vegas is No. 29 in our power rankings.