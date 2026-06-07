NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

28. New York Jets

While the New York Jets did add a ton of talent this offseason, including three first-round picks in the 2026 draft, the team does appear to have a bottom-3 head coach in Aaron Glenn, and a bottom-5 starter in Geno Smith.

Smith is now, suddenly, on his third team in as many seasons, going one-and-done with the Raiders n 2025. It's clear that the Jets are hoping Smith is at least functional, which he was as recently as 2023, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Still, though, this rebuild is still in its earlier stages, but with three first-round picks in next year's NFL Draft, it's obvious that the Jets want to use next year as the true 'leap' point for the franchise. The Jets appear to be going in a deliberate direction, which is great, but given the current situation, fans should expect another rebuilding season.

The Jets come in at No. 28 in our power rankings, just barely escaping the 30s.

27. New York Giants

The New York Giants could be a very obvious break out team in the 2026 season. Hiring John Harbaugh was a stellar move, and to be fair, quarterback Jaxson Dart was quite good in 2025. He was responsible for 24 total touchdowns in just 14 games, making some big-time throws here and there, and also showing a strong ability with his legs.

The assumption here should be that Harbaugh helps bring some stability at a hugely important position, allowing the Giants to slowly begin to feel what it's like to win. While this team is still likely a year away from competing for a playoff spot, a modest improvement is realistic to expect.

However, everything I just said is still a lot of if, so we can't just rank this team higher, assuming they will improve.