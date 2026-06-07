NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

26. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans come in at No. 26 in our updated power rankings, but, like the Giants, this team has a lot to be optimistic about heading into the new season. While all eyes may be on Cam Ward, and if he can make a year two jump, I have been looking at offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has a strong track record with young quarterbacks.

Daboll is absolutely going to help Ward reach that next level. New head coach Robert Saleh also brings a strong defensive mind to the mix, so, practically speaking, both sides of the ball are taken care off.

While the roster isn't quite there, and this team did lose a ton last year, the 2026 season should be one where things stabilize a bit. Ward also has a new weapon on offense in Carnell Tate, and the remade defensive line should also help out everyone else on defense.

Tennessee won't make the playoffs this year, put flirting with a winning record is absolutely possible.

25. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have a tough quarterback situation, as one of Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr will get the starting nod. Ideally, the Falcons should hope that the younger Penix puts it all together and takes a huge step forward in 2026.

If that does not happen, Tagovailoa is going to get the reigns. If nothing else, the Falcons do have a ton of competent weapons on offense, a solid offensive line, a defense that did make some notable strides in 2025. Two-time Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski, is also in the mix, and the NFC South does appear to be very winnable.

But the Falcons have done nothing but lose for a while now, so there isn't, currently, much of a reason to rank this team higher.