NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

24. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints come in at No. 24 in our power rankings as June gets going. The Saints won four of five games to end th 2025 season, as rookie quarterback Tyler Shough really began to figure things out during that period.

The Saints added some nice pieces on offense in the offseason as well, drafting Jordyn Tyson, and signing two rock-solid starters in Travis Etienne and David Edwards. This offense suddenly has enough pieces to take off in 2026.

The defense also flew under the radar a bit and was a sneaky-good unit under Brandon Staley. If I had to make an educated guess, the Saints are going to easily get inside the top-20s in various NFL power rankings as the 2026 season progresses.

This franchise does have a formula to break out this year, but, like other teams ranked in this range, we cannot just assume that a break out is going to happen. I would bank on it, though.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

A team that isn't going in the right direction, the Pittsburgh Steelers come in at No. 23 in our power rankings. Pittsburgh was able to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for another year, but Rodgers was thoroughly mediocre in 2025.

The roster is filled with aging veterans, and, as we saw last year, this team did not do anything particularly well. Rodgers is a year older, Mike Tomlin isn't there anymore, and there just isn't much to cling onto with this team that makes you think they'll achieve greatness.

Given that Cincinnati drastically improved the defense, and Baltimore could have some better injury luck, Pittsburgh could suddenly fall into a deep third-place in the AFC North this coming season. A non-playoff, losing season is what this franchise desperately needs, though.

The Steelers are irrelevant.