NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

20. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings backed their way into a winning record during the 2025 season. This team comes in at No. 20 in our power rankings. Even with quarterback Kyler Murray in the picture, that room is still largely a question mark.

The defense also saw a good bit of change in the offseason. The defensive line got a pretty substantial makeover, so there is also new uncertainty with that unit. Being trapped in the loaded NFC North also does not help.

What does go in the Vikings favor, though, is that head coach Kevin O'Connell clearly knows how to win football games, as we've seen him get the most out of lesser quarterback talents than Murray. I might actually be undershooting the Vikings here, but anytime a team makes a ton of change in an offseason, uncertainty clouds over the franchise.

At best, the Vikings feel like a stable, 10-7 Wild Card team, but that would end up being a pretty notable step in the right direction.

19. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys escape the 20s in our latest NFL power rankings, coming in at No. 19. This team needed to make some major defensive changes this offseason, and that's precisely what they did. Christian Parker, a Vic Fangio disciple, is now in as the new defensive coordinator, and a ton of new players were brought in, too.

Given how good the offense is, all the defense needs to do is be average, but as we have said, a ton of change brings a ton of uncertainty. I am actually quite high on the Cowboys for the coming season and do believe they win the NFC East this year, but this is also a 'what have you done for us lately?' league.

For the time being, Dallas is given an average ranking.