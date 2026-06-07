NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaners slide in at No. 16 in our power rankings. One of the more consistently solid teams in the NFL, the Buccaneers have not been a legitimate Super Bowl contender since the Tom Brady days, but they have also been plenty good enough to make the playoffs.

The main issue with this team, though, is the low ceiling. While the Bucs have largely owned the NFC South in recent years, no one mistakes this group as being good enough to make a playoff run. The coaching staff is fine, the roster is good, but not great, and quarterback Baker Mayfield may also be the most 'good, not great' quarterback in the NFL.

Nothing major changed this offseason, so I do not see a path where anything major changes during 2026. The Buccaneers should be on pace to win 9-ish games and could be good enough to capture the NFC South title in 2026.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles did trade Brown, so that elite weapon is now out of the picture. The offense has another new coordinator, with Sean Mannion taking over this time. The defense should still be quite good, but the offense could actually take a sizeable step back in 2026.

No Brown is going to hurt, Saquon Barkley is another year older, and Jalen Hurts has been and will continue to be a limited passer. While the Eagles have had a very high floor record-wise despite having dealt with some off seasons, I do believe we're in for more of a regression year.

At some point, constantly making changes on offense is going to stall the unit out entirely, and seeing as this has gone on for years now, the Eagles might eventually be staring down a season where more significant changes would need to be made.