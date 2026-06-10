NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

12. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers desperately needed to see Bryce Young make some strides last season, and he delivered. It wasn't perfect or pretty all season, but Young's total body of work in 2025 was really solid with 23 touchdown passes and the highest completion rate (63.6 percent).

He also had a whopping six game-winning drives last year, showing the ability to step up in the clutch for the Panthers. We saw him play at his best in a couple of games against the Los Angeles Rams that really breathed some life into his long-term projection, at least from the outside looking in.

And the Panthers will be asking even more out of Young this coming season. He will be getting graded on last year as a curve, and the expectation will be to prove he's a franchise player now that he's up for a new contract very soon.

11. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals moved on from the former #1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner, only to have the Minnesota Vikings scoop him up almost immediately. And there are reasons to believe we're going to see the best version of Kyler Murray we've seen since he was drafted back in 2019.

Murray thrived early in his career under Kliff Kingsbury. Talent has never been a question, but scheme fit and health have been.

If Murray can stay healthy with the Vikings, he will easily be a contender for Comeback Player of the Year. And not only that, but if Murray can prove himself as the starter for the Vikings, he's going to get a huge pay day from them. The Vikings are probably going to be willing to pay whatever it takes to keep Murray if he plays well, considering they let Sam Darnold leave and he won the Super Bowl the following season.