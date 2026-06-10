NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Everyone has to have some honest conversations about Jalen Hurts right now. Yes, he's proven himself in big moments for the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, he's capable of helping the Eagles win a lot of games.

But as a standalone quarterback, it's fair to wonder if he would thrive outside of the environment that he's been in. His completion rate of 64.8 percent last season wasn't the lowest of his career (or bad by league metrics), but was the lowest he's had since 2021. His yards per attempt -- 7.1 -- was the lowest of his NFL career. His 145 1st down throws were the fewest he's had in a full season.

The Eagles' offense didn't look right last season with way too many 3-and-outs. On top of it all, his 8 rushing touchdowns were the fewest he's had since his rookie season. Hurts has to bounce back this coming season. He was not good enough last year, no matter what way you want to slice it.

9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Entering a contract year, the pressure is on Baker Mayfield, who is going to have to find a way to prove to the Buccaneers' organization that he's capable of being their franchise QB beyond 2026 without Mike Evans.

The Bucs still have plenty of weapons, including both Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka, but this entire team dropped off a cliff down the stretch last season -- Mayfield included. Injuries at the skill positions were part of that, but it also felt like Mayfield lost his mojo in a way.

There's a lot at stake this coming season with Mayfield, and pretty much the entire brain trust of this Bucs operation. But Mayfield wants to get paid like an elite QB, so he's going to be counted on to perform like one. His completion rate going down by 8 percent (which it did from 2024 to 2025) simply won't cut it.