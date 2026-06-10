NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

8. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

We saw MVP-caliber play from Jayden Daniels during his rookie season with the Commanders in 2024, and then injuries robbed him of any sort of repeat in 2025, or even any true signs of progression. Even though he only appeared in 7 games last season, everything was down for Daniels from completion rate to touchdown percentage, QBR, rushing efficiency -- everything.

With that being said, it feels like there's only one way to go from here.

Daniels is going to have a new offensive coordinator in 2026 with David Blough calling the plays, so that relationship will be worth watching. But it's fair to say that the Commanders don't exactly have the league's best receiver group right now, so Daniels is going to be expected to carry the load.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Injuries limited Brock Purdy to just 9 games played last season, but he was quietly playing near the same level we saw from him during his 2023 season where he finished 4th in the league in MVP voting.

There is a lot to like about Purdy's game, but the way he operates Kyle Shanahan's offense is part of what makes him such a dangerous player week in and week out. Purdy is capable of making all of the tough throws you don't see typical "system" quarterbacks make, and he's also much more athletic and elusive in the pocket than he's given credit for.

Purdy is, at this point, probably one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. If he's healthy, that 49ers team is going to be a Super Bowl contender again.