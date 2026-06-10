NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

If there's one quarterback around the entire NFL that I would say deserves the distinction of being the most underrated passer in the league, it would have to be Jared Goff.

Goff has four straight season with over 4,400 passing yards and at least 29 touchdowns. He's got over 30 passing touchdowns in three straight seasons, including 71 total touchdown passes over the last two years with just 20 interceptions.

The Lions won 15 regular season games just two years ago, but were one of the league's biggest disappointments in 2025. I have no doubt that Goff can lead them back to the promised land and get them back into Super Bowl contention. He's another one of those quarterbacks who has simply gotten better with age and time.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is one of the top rising stars in the entire NFL entering the 2026 season. The league recognized it, and Williams was put on the cover of the new Madden 27 video game.

What we saw last season for Caleb Williams in his first year working with new head coach Ben Johnson was nothing short of franchise-altering for the Bears. He was better in every possible way, whether we're talking about his overall accuracy, taking fewer sacks, making better decisions with the football, or coming through in the clutch.

They're calling Williams "Ice Man" because of the way he played late in games for Chicago last season, and it's hard to say that nickname wasn't earned. He has all of the qualities you look for at the quarterback position, but what makes him so special is the way he can make plays and throws even some of the best athletes at the position cannot make. He's got those "cheat code" qualities.