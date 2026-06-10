NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The real shame about the 2025 season for the Dallas Cowboys was the way they wasted one of Dak Prescott's prime years.

You can understand, in principle, the proverbial line the team drew in the sand with Micah Parsons, but the name of the game is winning. That Dallas offense was simply too good last season, and Dak Prescott was simply too dialed in, for them to have just flushed that season down the toilet.

Although the play of the defense overshadowed it, Dak Prescott was playing some of the best ball we've seen from him last season. And that was his first season coming back from injury. I'm anticipating he's going to be just as locked in -- if not more -- in 2026.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The reigning NFL MVP is more living proof that quarterbacks can get even better with age. Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and is coming off on a season in which he threw 46 touchdown passes compared to just 8 interceptions.

We've seen Stafford put up good numbers in the past, but we've never seen him play at that level before. It was like Stafford graduated to a different level of football last season, and it took every team's best effort to even have a chance of beating the Rams.

And there is really no reason to think anything is going to change in 2026. Even if Stafford's interception numbers regress to the average of his NFL career, he's still one of the few quarterbacks in the NFL you don't want to bet against in any given week.