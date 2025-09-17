NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC rankings ahead of exciting Week 3

Although the AFC boasts top-end juggernaut teams like the Ravens and Bills, the NFC is not to be forgotten. The NFC obviously includes the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and a number of other contenders besides them.

Heading into Week 3 action, it looks like the NFC is as deep as we've seen it in recent years. Even if the teams are not on the same tier as the Ravens and Bills right now, there are a lot of teams that will be vying for playoff spots and even coming after the Eagles for the NFC crown.

Our latest NFL Power Rankings will take an updated look at the NFC after Week 2 action, and look ahead at what Week 3 might hold.

NFL Power Rankings: Risers and Fallers in the NFC ahead of Week 3

16. Carolina Panthers

A valiant comeback attempt in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals fell short, and the Carolina Panthers are on the cusp of an early-season collapse. Predictably, the Carolina defense has struggled so far. They just don't have the talent on that side of the ball yet, and GM Dan Morgan has to know that.

The Panthers get to play at home in Week 3 against a young QB in Michael Penix Jr., so they can try to get back on track with a divisional win.

15. New Orleans Saints

I said it during the offseason and I'll reiterate -- the Saints are not nearly as bad as many have stated. At least on paper, this is a roster full of experienced players. The Saints have been understandably underrated all offseason because of their highly questionable quarterback situation, but Spencer Rattler has shown some nice things in the first two weeks of the season.

Let's see how the process plays out here. It's a long season, but the Saints might be a bit more of a thorn in everyone's side than originally thought.

14. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears followed up a horrendous collapse in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings with an absolutely deplorable performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. After giving up 52 points to the Lions, and another clunker from Caleb Williams, where do the Bears go from here?

This team desperately needs a win, and to get it, they're going to have to slow down Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. And right now, that doesn't look like the easiest task.

13. New York Giants

After a dismal offensive performance in Week 1, the New York Giants exploded with 37 points against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. We got a vintage Russell Wilson performance, whose only blemish on the afternoon was the most ill-timed interception the Giants could have possibly asked for.

Could that offensive explosion be the start of something for the Giants? Can the defense figure out a way to keep the opposition out of the end zone? We still don't know what this Giants team is yet.