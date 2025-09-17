NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC rankings ahead of exciting Week 3

12. Minnesota Vikings

After an encouraging fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears that led to a stellar Week 1 win, the Minnesota Vikings came crashing down to reality in Week 2. We're going to see Carson Wentz leading this team in Week 3, and the Kevin O'Connell magic will be put to the test.

The Vikings have a good roster, and it's possible the higher floor with Wentz will even lead to some more consistent offensive success.

11. Atlanta Falcons

You could argue the Atlanta Falcons could very well be 2-0 to start the season were it not for a defensive collapse late against the Buccaneers. But you can't be too upset with them for that, because the same exact thing happened to the Texans on Monday night.

The Falcons have a ton of promise on both sides of the ball. The way their defense performed against the Vikings has to be one of the most encouraging signs for this team's ability to compete long-term in quite some time.

10. Dallas Cowboys

I feel like I'm really selling the Cowboys short here, but let's rehash this ranking in a couple of weeks. Heck, maybe even a week from now. The Cowboys are currently 1-1 with a chance to go into Chicago this week and get a second win against a struggling NFC team.

Dak Prescott is playing very well through the first two weeks of the season, and the Cowboys just fortified their EDGE group by signing veteran Jadeveon Clowney. This team is getting a bit slept on right now but the arrow is pointing up.

9. Arizona Cardinals

We like the Arizona Cardinals right now. We don't love the Arizona Cardinals right now.

After getting off to a 27-3 lead against the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals needed a major mental error late from Bryce Young to hold on and win. This team has the ability to be competitive in the NFC, but at some point, they feel like they're going to go on some type of skid.

They need to keep the pedal to the metal and prove themselves in Week 3 against the 49ers.