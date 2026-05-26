NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC South rankings as offseason continues

2. New Orleans Saints

It might be a hot take to put the Saints this high this early into the offseason, but sometimes you've got to take some shots and risk being wrong.

There was a lot of talk at this time a year ago that the Saints could be the worst roster in the entire league, but I wasn't buying that, and I didn't see it. And while the results were not there in the first half of the season, the fight certainly was from this Saints team. In the second half of the season, results started to follow.

The Saints put Tyler Shough in the lineup, and wound up winning four of their last five games, albeit not against the best competition.

Still, what Kellen Moore showed in his first year as an NFL head coach was impressive, and the progression of Shough could put the Saints in position to steal the division crown in 2026. It feels wide open for them to do just that. Getting Travis Etienne, David Anderson, and Jordyn Tyson as upgrades on offense will be massive for this team's chances of returning to the postseason.

1. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' offensive consistency was not there in 2025, but we saw more glimpses from this team than ever before with Bryce Young under center. There is reason to believe this team can take that next big step in 2026, and Young will be at the center of it if it's going to happen.

He orchestrated six game-winning drives last season, had a career-high 23 touchdown passes, and was improved in almost any metric you can think of. Again, the all-around product offensively was still inconsistent, but the signs of growth were there.

If Young takes that next step, the Panthers' defense should be ready to support him. They were a markedly improved group last year, and they addressed their weak pass rush by going after Jaelan Phillips in NFL Free Agency. They also got the run-stuffing Lee Hunter as an absolute steal in the 2nd round of this year's draft.

The most intriguing addition to the Carolina defense, however, is Devin Lloyd, who racked up 81 total tackles last season, 5 interceptions, and 10 QB hits. He can do it all in the middle of the defense.

It's hard not to see the Panthers winning a game or two more than they did last year based on how the roster is looking at hte midway point of the offseason.