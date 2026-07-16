NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC team rankings entering training camp

14. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are one of the most underrated teams in the NFL right now. You don't want to put too much on them in the way of expectations this season, but the way they played last year -- especially in the second half of the season -- should inspire some confidence that they can compete, especially in arguably the weakest division in football.

Tyler Shough's unexpected second-half surge gave the Saints something to build around, and that's exactly what they did this offseason. Shough is a dual-threat on his own, but he's now got some real help around him. The Saints added Jordyn Tyson and Bryce Lance at receiver in the NFL Draft to put with Chris Olave, and they went out in free agency where they found upgrades on the offensive line (David Edwards) and at running back (Travis Etienne).

This team already had a sneaky-good defense last season, and they made some fun moves to upgrade on that side of the ball as well. Progression in the NFL isn't always linear, so we'll see how it goes in year two for Shough, but the optimism is understandably high.

13. Washington Commanders

Nobody in the NFL gave up more yards last year than the Washington Commanders. Even with the injuries this team dealt with, the regression from making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 was equal parts staggering and disappointing.

But the reality of the NFL is that most teams can't overcome long-term injuries to the quarterback position. Jayden Daniels missed 10 games last season, and his status obviously will be the major determining factor for how good this team is capable of being in 2026.

Even with all of the huge upgrades on the defensive side of the ball. The Commanders got some playmakers off the edge and at the linebacker position, so they should be tougher on that side of the ball, but the question marks about the offense are still big ones.

Daniels is so dynamic, he can make up for the lack of elite talent around him at receiver and running back, but the Commanders need him at full strength all year. This team still feels like it needs a few more pieces, but if they could do it in 2024, they can do it in 2026.