NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC team rankings entering training camp

2. Seattle Seahawks

There will always be some major changes to a roster that wins a Super Bowl, and the Seahawks have not been an exception in 2026.

They lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs. They said goodbye to a number of key players on their defense, including Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen, Boye Mafe, and others.

The most notable loss, however, is offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Did the Seahawks catch lightning in a bottle last season, or are they truly going to be established and entrenched at the top of the NFC under head coach Mike Macdonald?

This year will be a fascinating test to see. Even with all of the losses they've had to deal with on the roster, it still feels like this is one of the most talented teams in the league with a shot to win back-to-back championships.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are going to be pretty much everybody's pick as the most talented team in the NFL coming into the 2026 season.

This is a stacked roster and the first one in NFL history to feature the reigning NFL MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. And if things keep progressing the way everyone assumes, they'll soon be adding Aaron Donald back into the mix as well.

It's hard to find a real weakness on this roster outside of some depth concerns in certain areas, but with the Rams hitting their stride offensively last year, having the elite pieces added to the defense feels almost unfair.

They won the Super Bowl back in the 2021 season, and you can't help but feel like they're well on their way to another championship in 2026.