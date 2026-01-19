NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

12. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers stumbled to the finish line in 2025 and got bounced out in the Wild Card Round thanks to a major second-half comeback by the Chicago Bears, and now, all of a sudden, the Packers have some questions to answer.

Top players like Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons went down with season-ending injuries in the regular season, but in all honestly, the Packers could simply be back on track as soon as some of their key players return healthy, as the injury list ended up being quite long.

But the lack of overall playoff success this team has had for years now has to be talked about, and some have called for Matt LaFleur to not be brought back as the head coach. As I type this blurb out now, it seems like he will indeed return.

The Packers are one of the more well-run, stable franchises in the NFL, but these last few seasons have definitely been frustrating, and this team isn’t currently ‘great.’ Green Bay is no. 12 in our power rankings.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have some serious questions to answer, and it’s another year of going one-and-done in the playoffs right after making the Super Bowl the year prior. Until we can have an honest conversation about Jalen Hurts, we’ll continue to talk about the wrong things with the Eagles.

Sure, former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was not good this year, but Hurts needs an offensive whiz of a coordinator to be able to cover up his weaknesses. Hurts cannot process fast enough and isn’t someone who targets the middle of the field often.

He’s just not a QB you can build a dropback passing game with, and that’s a major problem in today’s NFL. Throughout all the coordinator changes, the one thing that has remained constant is Jalen Hurts, and that isn’t necessarily a good thing. Philly is just outside the top-10 in our power rankings.