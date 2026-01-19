NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers got blown out by the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round, and it really shone a light on just how bad the offensive line is and was this year. Justin Herbert was taking a beating this year, but he’s also not totally excused, as he’s had three atrocious playoff outings, and besides the nice stats in the regular season, what has Herbert done to be thought of as highly as he is?

The Chargers have some issues, and it seems like stud defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is going to leave for a head coaching job. All of a sudden, LA might be struggling to replicate the 11-win season they had this year in 2026.

And if GM Joe Hortiz hasn’t yet fixed the offensive line, will he be able to? The OL was a bit of a mess last year, and it was obvious. LA has turned into one of the more ‘good, not great’ teams in the NFL, but if Minter leaves and the offensive line can’t get fixed, I am not sure if the Chargers have a winning record in 2026.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

It was a great, perhaps surprising season for the Jacksonville Jaguars - they won 13 games, won the AFC South, and were in a position to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Jacksonville was honestly one of the more balanced teams in the NFL this year, and they did it without overwhelming talent on the roster.

If GM James Gladstone can have a strong offseason here in 2026, the Jags are going to be even better in 2026. It’s hard to even sniff a winning record in this league, but to win 13 games is something even the best teams in the league struggle to do at times.

This operation is already one of the best and most elite in the NFL right now, and while it might be easy to see how this team could regress a bit, there is also a major chance that they get even better. Jacksonville is no. 9 in our power rankings.