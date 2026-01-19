NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

30. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans did see rookie QB Cam Ward put a lot of good throws on tape near the end of his rookie season, and, even statistically, he got a lot better, so that’s a massive sign of what could be to come.

The Titans have to ensure that this incoming coaching staff can not only develop Ward but also be able to evaluate the necessary talent that this roster needs, as this could be the worst roster in the NFL.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi has a ton of work ahead of him to bring in the necessary talent, and in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Titans could simply take the best player available with all of their selections. In the AFC South, it might be a bit of an uphill battle, as both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans won double-digit games in the regular season and made the playoffs.

However, a strong offseason could perhaps see Tennessee jumping Indianapolis in the AFC South hierarchy, but that’s if Cam Ward makes that desired year two leap.

29. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals started the 2025 NFL Season 2-0, and they then proceeded to bottom out and totally lose a grip on the semi-encouraging start they had. The Cardinals have coaching and quarterback issues, and that is simply a recipe for disaster in today's NFL. It's going to be a heavy lift to get this team out of the cellar, as the Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers all made the playoffs this year and have quarterback certainty.

It's a brutal reality for Cardinals' fans, who probably wish this was all just a nightmare that they could wake up from at home point, but I guess it could always get better. The team has solid DL talent and some encouraging weapons on offense, if nothing else.