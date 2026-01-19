NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

28. Cleveland Browns

Another team that needs a new coaching staff is the Cleveland Browns, but their issues are doubly as bad, as there is no franchise QB in sight, and Shedeur Sanders is absolutely not going to be that guy for the team.

If nothing else, the Browns do have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Andrew Berry did have a very strong rookie class in 2025, so that could paint a good picture for 2026 and beyond, and while we’re a solid year away from it, the 2027 NFL Draft is projected to actually have a ton of first-round QB talent.

This could be a multi-year rebuild, but the defense is about set, so we could see the Browns getting a bit frisky in 2027 and flirting with a winning record. Heck, the rest of the AFC North is a bit of a mess right now, so why not the Browns?

27. New York Giants

The New York Giants have John Harbaugh as their next head coach, and that is a massive, massive hire for the franchise. Did I mention it’s a massive hire? The Giants, honestly, fooled around for years with a ton of first-time head coaches and bad QB play that simply did not work out.

However, it seems like the Giants finally got serious about one of the most important positions in the NFL. Harbaugh is going to win immediately, as he’s worked with a young QB before, and the defense does have a lot of talent.

GM Joe Schoen, to his credit, did fill this roster with solid talent here and there, but it’s really been about finding the right head coach. I liken the New York Giants current situation in hiring Harbaugh to when the Denver Broncos finally got serious and hired Sean Payton.

Payton got his young QB, and look where Denver has gotten to in recent years. The Giants are going to be a threat to win the NFC East in 2026 and will soon shoot up these power rankings.