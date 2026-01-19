NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

26. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were a mess this year and may not have a fully healthy Patrick Mahomes for the start of the 2026 NFL Season. Moreover, Travis Kelce could call in quits, and, on paper, this Chiefs’ roster just is not that good. It’s really not. It’s not a surprise that the Chiefs missed the playoffs this year, as the slim margins they had in 2024 just disappeared.

Head coach Andy Reid clearly isn’t quite as creative as he once was, and we might be entering a point where the game is passing him by, and with the Broncos and LA Chargers having won double-digit games this year, the Chiefs may actually have a bit of work to do just to not finish third in the division in 2026.

25. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were within one game of the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season after a 12-win regular season. Well, they did a total 180 with their record, won just five games in 2025, and totally bottomed out.

One thing that many of us did was simply overrate the roster, and I was one of those people. The roster was not that great to begin with, and one of the oldest in the NFL. That old roster with limited talent also ended up getting pretty banged up in 2025.

It was a triple-whammy of dysfunction, and now the Commanders again feel like the bad, irrelevant team they were for years. Outside of picking Jayden Daniels, how has GM Adam Peters further progressed this roster in the right direction?

Maybe that’s too harsh, but it feels more likely than now that this team finishes with another losing record in the 2026 NFL Season, and a slow start could put into doubt Dan Quinn’s ability as a head coach in his second stint.