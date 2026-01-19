NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

24. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have the lone holdover at head coach in the AFC North with Zac Taylor, which does not feel right to say. All of the Browns, Steelers, and Ravens will have a different head coach. It’s insane to think that Zac Taylor, of all people, is the senior-most coach in the division.

The AFC North was once a rugged, tough, and well-respected division. It’s anything but now, and the Bengals should be looking at this situation as a chance to get a leg-up from the others, who are now going to be a bit behind with the new coaching staffs coming in.

The Bengals missed the playoffs for a third year in a row in 2025, so that’s a streak they surely want to end. Cincy, for now, is just no. 25 in our updated NFL power rankings.

23. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are no. 23 in our power rankings, but it’s not a bad ranking at all, as it might indicate. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough really began to turn it on in the final month of the season, and you get the sense that Shough has the ‘goods’ and will be able to break out a bit in 2026.

The Saints were legitimately not that far off from winning the NFC South itself, and if you told me Shough turned into the best QB in the division next season, I would believe you. Sure, he still has to go out there and do it, but there was a lot to like with very limited talent on that Saints’ offense, and a similar thing can be said for Kellen Moore, who appears to be in a good spot to blossom as the head coach next year.

This is absolutely a duo and a team to watch out for this upcoming season. GM Mickey Loomis is all of a sudden in a very crucial spot to get this offseason right and ensure his team breaks out next year.