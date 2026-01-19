NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

18. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could turn into a contender in 2026 with an average defense. That seriously might be all it takes for this team, but that could be much easier said than done. The Cowboys sported a Super Bowl-caliber offense this year with Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams. George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb.

With Williams and Pickens both free agents in 2026, I would guess that Dallas would rather have Pickens back, as the run game itself is clearly more scheme-driven than player-driven. Anyway, the Cowboys have to get the defense right, as Prescott is not getting any younger, but he’s clearly still playing some elite football.

The Cowboys did swing major trades at the deadline, including adding Quinnen Williams and previously sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. With two first-round picks in 2026, the Cowboys could really do some good things for this roster.

17. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons might not be that far off from competing, as the roster is quite good and might just be the best in the NFC South. Sure, the quarterback position is a mystery at this point, but this isn’t a weak team overall. The Falcons feel pretty average, and I have a feeling they’ll aggressively go one way or another in 2026 depending on the head coach and how the QB position shakes out.

The Falcons have been circling the drain for years now and can’t seem to finish with a winning r record. They haven’t sniffed the playoffs in years and could still have an uphill battle to reach the postseason in 2026, and this is all while being in the dysfunctional NFC South!

Atlanta is no. 17 in our updated power rankings and is another team with a good bit of uncertainty heading into the 2026 NFL Offseason.