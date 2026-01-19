NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings following the Divisional Round

16. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings actually finished with a winning record in the 2025 regular season, which almost does not seem real. The Vikings won five games in a row to end the season, but they also won five fewer games than they did in 2024. The big decision this team made that really spurred things was letting Sam Darnold leave in free agency.

The team put a ton of faith into JJ McCarthy, but not only was McCarthy largely bad in 2025, but he also struggled to stay on the field consistently. The Vikings have to do more QB homework this offseason, and I would not be shocked if a new, notable face was in the room competing for the starting job.

Honestly, Mac Jones makes a lot of sense for 2026, but they could go in a different route. With a roster ready to win, the Vikings are going to get aggressive to try and improve the QB situation, and the patience with McCarthy might already be getting thinner given the circumstances.

Minnesota is no. 16 in our power rankings, a perfectly average team.

15. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens got rid of John Harbaugh in a shocking move, and it was shocking because they actually got rid of him. Harbaugh seemed to have maxed himself out with the Ravens a few years ago, but to see the franchise actually making the move was quite surprising, but it’s a step in the right direction.

A new face needs to lead the franchise, so while Harbaugh can try to rebuild the Giants, the Ravens need to figure out how to get the most out of whatever is left with Lamar Jackson. Jackson was noticeably less explosive last year than in previous years and was also quite banged up at times.

The Ravens still have a lot of encouraging pieces, but this could be a heavier lift than expected. However, if Jackson can return to his previous form, the Ravens will be just fine.