NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback/head coach duo rankings for 2026

10. Jordan Love & Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

The duo of Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur come in at No. 10 in our power rankings. LaFleur has cemented himself as one of the more solid, consistent head coaches in the NFL, and Love has done the same at quarterback. However, Love has won exactly nine games in all three years of his starting career, missing four regular season games over the past two seasons.

The Packers have also not won the NFC North in the Love/LaFleur era, and have also failed to make much progress in the playoffs as well. Like other duos ranked in this tier, especially one that has been together for multiple years, we may be getting to a point where we're seeing this 'high-floor' level of success.

What, exactly, did the Packers do this offseason that would make us think they could win it all, and what have Love or LaFleur done to make us believe they can lead this operation to the big game?

9. Bo Nix & Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Had it not been for a broken ankle suffered in the AFC Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Denver Broncos may have very well won the Super Bowl this year, or at least reached it. The duo of Sean Payton and Bo Nix comes in just inside the top-10 in our power rankings.

They have combined for 24 regular season wins over the past two seasons, and this includes a 24-8 record following Nix's first two games of his NFL career. Denver was tied with Seattle and New England with the most wins in the NFL this year, and while the team does sport an elite defense, Nix really emerged as the most clutch quarterback in the NFL, forming a juggernaut of a team capable of winning it all.

As the Broncos head coach, Payton has seen his win total grow all three years as well.

8. Drake Maye & Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Out of nowhere, almost, the Patriots made a Super Bowl run this year. Drake Maye was second in the NFL MVP voting, and Mike Vrabel helped the franchise do a total 180. The Patriots did benefit from a very easy schedule, and that is absolutely a thing worth mentioning, but the success of this duo in 2025 really gives them some optimism for the future, as teams just don't stumble into making a deep playoff run like they did.

Maye and Vrabel come in at No. 8 in our quarterback-head coach power rankings for 2026.