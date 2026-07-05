NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback/head coach duo rankings for 2026

7. Joe Burrow & Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor come in at No. 7 in our power rankings, but it's a bit complicated. In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Bengals made a Super Bowl run and then got back to the AFC Championship Game the following yea, proving that this duo can lead the team on a deep playoff run.

However, for varying reasons, the Bengals have missed the playoffs three seasons in a row. Burrow, though, is 44-33-1 as a starter and 5-2 in the playoffs. One huge thing to note here is that the Bengals front office hasn't done this team many favors. They've continually underspent or simply not spent at all to shore up major weaknesses.

This offseason was a bit different, though. The front office doesn't totally impact these duo rankings, but the team likely could have had way more success had they displayed some sort of aggression.

6. Jalen Hurts & Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni are a Super Bowl-winning duo, coming in at No. 6 in our power rankings. It does seem like both are elevated by the roster that's around them, though. As a quarterback, while Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback, he's never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season or more than 25 touchdown passes, either.

Sirianni also can't seem to figure out consistent stability on offense, and it does always seem like there is some sort of drama surrounding the team. At the end of the day, you can't argue with all the winning they have done, but it's not been as seamless as the record on paper shows.

They can put much of the criticism to bed this season, though, if Philly can rebound.

5. Brock Purdy & Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

The duo of Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan comes in at No. 5 in our power rankings, having amassed a ton of playoff success in a short time. This also may be one of the unlikeliest duos on this list, as Purdy was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and as quickly as his second season, Purdy was starting in the final game of the season.

Purdy is 30-15 as a starter, which averages out to 11-6 across a 17-game season. Shanahan is also a top head coach and has sustained success at this level for much of his coaching career, as he's already set to enter year 10 on the job.

As a passer, Purdy has also been quite good, owning a 104 career passer rating across four seasons.