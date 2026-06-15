NFL Power Rankings: Updated wide receiver rankings for the 2026 season

9. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Had Drake London been on the field for a full 17 games in 2025, he would have been on pace to finish with the following production:



97 receptions

1,302 yards

10 touchdowns

Playing in just 12 games in 2025, London's production doesn't really pass the eye test until you realize he was on the field in just 12 contests. Only set to enter his age-25 season in 2026, London's 6-4 frame makes him an easy target for whoever is playing quarterback. According to Pro Football Reference, he had a 100.3 passer rating when targeted in 2025, so he was also a very efficient player, registering just one drop.

8. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens is a perfect example of just how important the situation can be for a player. The second Pickens arrives in Dallas and plays with a legitimate quarterback, his production skyrockets.

Argubaly the best athlete in the NFL, Pickens is able to twist and turn his body in ways that should not be possible. His insanely wide catch radius and short-area ability does make him a rather complete player at the position.

Pickens had 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, and is only 25 years old, perhaps just now getting into the prime seasons of his career.

7. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

The two-time Pro Bowler has had over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons despite playing in 12 and 15 games in 2024 and 2025. Collins is a high-end target when he's on the field, as he's had a passer rating of over 100 in each of the last three seasons when targeted.

Collins has also averaged no fewer than 74.5 yards per game in the last three years, so we're also beginning to see this insane efficiency sustain itself. To cap it all off, Collins is a physical mismatch for opposing defensive backs and makes life a lot easier for CJ Stroud on offense.