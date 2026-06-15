NFL Power Rankings: Updated wide receiver rankings for the 2026 season

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is No. 6 in our list. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been in the NFL for five seasons and has racked up 547 receptions, 6,252 yards, and 44 touchdowns.

In each of the last three seasons, St. Brown has caught no fewer than 115 passes and has had at least 10 touchdowns in each year. He led the NFL in first downs receiving in 2023 and 2024, and had a career-high 1,515 yards back in 2023.

There aren't many receivers who have been as productiive as St. Brown since entering the NFL. He's not a major physical presence, but what he excels at, he does exceptionally well.

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

For the first time in his career in 2025, CeeDee Lamb played fewer than 15 regular season games. In 14 for Dallas in 2025, Lamb still caught 75 passes for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns. His 14.4 yards per reception was the highest of his career.

Lamb has five Pro Bowls through six seasons and is already up to 7,416 career receiving yards. He's been a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver since entering the NFL and has remained consistent for over a half-decade at this point.

He has a 101.2 passer rating when targeted in his career, so the efficiency is off the charts as well.

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has arrived, folks. The 2025 Offensive Player of the Year gave us a glimpse into just how dominant he can be. In 2025, he led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, also adding 10 touchdowns, 15.1 yards per reception, and 119 receptions on 163 targets.

He averaged over 100 yards per game and caught an unbelievable 73 percent of his targets. Not only was JSN a high volume player, but he was able to consistently be one, and helped the Seattle offense rank 3rd in the NFL in points per game.

Smith-Njigba's ridiculous 2025 season firmly has him on the map as one of the very best players at the position.