NFL Power Rankings: Updated wide receiver rankings for the 2026 season

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

There is a realistic chance that Justin Jefferson, in only year seven, hits the 10,000-yard mark. He's 1,520 yards away, and he's been able to hit that level of production in three separate seasons.

Due to injury in 2023 and bad quarterback play in 2025, Jefferson has actually failed to hit the 1,100-yard mark in those years. In 2024, however, he finished with 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jefferson's production through six years is all-time great, and he's only set to play in his age-27 season. It's not a stretch to think that he's in the Hall of Fame one day, and with Kyler Murray in the mix, it's nearly impossible to see how he doesn't hit the 1,000-yard mark for the seventh year in a row.

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

A two-time Pro Bowler, Puka Nacua is No. 2 in our power rankings. Through three seasons in the NFL, Nacua has already caught 313 passes for 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had the best season of his career in 2025, leading the NFL with 129 receptions, and also adding 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns to the mix.

Nacua's 95.3 yards per game is actually the all-time best at the moment, and despite being an insanely high volume target in 2025, Nacua still managed to catch 77.7 percent of those targets.

Only set to play in his age-25 season, Nacua's career trajectory is currently off the charts.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Coming in at No. 1 in our wide receiver power rankings, Ja'Marr Chase is another receiver currently in the NFL who is pacing for a Hall of Fame berth one day. Through five seasons, Chase has been a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and has 520 receptions, 6,837 yards, and 54 touchdowns.

In 2024, Chase on the unofficial wide receiver 'Triple Crown,' leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He's missed just seven games in five years, so he's been reliable in staying on the field.

Only set to enter his age-26 season in 2026, Chase is able to excel in all areas of the field and doesn't really have a clear weakness in his game. I suppose his route-running isn't quite as polished up as some of the other top guys in the league, but he's big and fast enough to win that way, and his speed is above-average as well.