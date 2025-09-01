NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Biggest risers and fallers before regular season

12. Cincinnati Bengals

I can’t sit here and say I’m “buying” the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense right now, but I’m definitely buying their offense again. Joe Burrow has a case as the best quarterback in the NFL, even though there are no fewer than three legitimate MVP candidates in his own conference. Burrow was on a different plane last year as a quarterback, and as good as he already was, it’s clear that the game is slowing down for him year after year. The Bengals need to figure something out defensively, but with Burrow under center, they should be in most every game, even if they are shootouts.

11. San Francisco 49ers

I’m probably higher on the San Francisco 49ers than most, but their offensive core is back this year (Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams) and Robert Saleh is calling the defense again. That was a recipe for success for the 49ers in the past, and I think it will be yet again this year. Saleh knows how to get the most out of his young players and his scheme has always been favorable for unheralded guys. He’s got more to work with than people think. I feel like the Niners will get a breakout year from Ricky Pearsall this year and Brandon Aiyuk will be back before you know it.

10. Washington Commanders

I’m not going to say that the Commanders caught lightning in a bottle last year, or that what we saw from them was a flash in the pan, but I do think we could see this team take a slight step back in 2025. Jayden Daniels got a new weapon with Deebo Samuel joining Terry McLaurin. He got a couple of new linemen in front of him in Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly Jr. The question for the Commanders is not about their offense, but their defense. Dan Quinn is going to have to work his magic with a rough group of pass rushers. The Commanders’ lack of EDGE talent could be their downfall.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have a chance to be a sleeper Super Bowl contender in the NFC this coming season. So much will depend on whether Baker Mayfield is too much of a gunslinger out there, but even if he does throw a bunch of picks, you sort of expect him to throw at least one more touchdown to make up for it. Mayfield has so many weapons at his disposal, and a strong defense behind him. He doesn’t need to make every play. When it comes to having roster balance, I’m not sure anyone in the NFC exceeds what the Bucs currently have.