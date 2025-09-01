NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Biggest risers and fallers before regular season

8. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos shockingly won 10 games last season when nobody in the football world expected anything out of them. Sean Payton had his team playing exceptionally well despite dealing with $90 million in dead money on the salary cap. The Broncos made a mistake with the Russell Wilson deal, but it’s fascinating how quickly hitting at the quarterback position can rescue a franchise. Bo Nix finished second in NFL history for quarterbacks with 29 touchdown passes on the season, and third in NFL history with 34 touchdowns overall as a rookie. The Broncos might have the best defense in the league.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

It feels disrespectful to have the Kansas City Chiefs this low, and certainly they deserve respect as the reigning AFC champions. The Chiefs are a modern-day dynasty, but we aren’t just evaluating what they have done to this point. We’re looking at what they might ultimately do this coming season. The reality is, the Chiefs have been carried the last two years by the defense. The offense has been great situationally, but middle-of-the-pack in scoring the football. The Chiefs need to come out this year with a chip on their shoulders and prove to everyone that they are still a dominant force on both sides of the ball.

6. Detroit Lions

I still really like the Detroit Lions this year. Let me just preface by saying that. There is no denying this team’s overall level of talent on both sides of the ball. But there is also no denying that losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn is going to be a factor worth watching over the course of a long season. We saw how much that hurt the Eagles after the 2022 season. The Lions also have made big changes on the offensive line. They have injuries piling up defensively already this offseason. It’s fair to be skeptical of this team right now.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could end up being the best team in the NFC this year if Matthew Stafford can stay healthy. There are just very few weaknesses on this roster that they wouldn’t be able to overcome, unless they are dead last in pass defense because of the cornerback position. And with the talent the Rams have on their defensive front, I wouldn’t expect that. Obviously, this team’s floor is low because of the injury concerns with Stafford. But the addition of Davante Adams at receiver along with the expected progression of the young talent on this roster could have the Rams representing the NFC in Santa Clara next February.