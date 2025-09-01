NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Biggest risers and fallers before regular season

4. Green Bay Packers

For those who have been reading my power rankings this offseason, you already know that the Micah Parsons trade moved the needle for me on the Packers only slightly. I’ve been high on Green Bay all offseason, but the trade for Parsons potentially puts this team on par with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC. We’ll get the chance to see how quickly Parsons can acclimate himself to Jeff Hafley’s defense, but for the guy who has led the NFL in pressures since 2021, that shouldn’t be a problem. The Packers are loaded.

3. Buffalo Bills

There are really no notes I can give on the Buffalo Bills right now. We need to see this team playing real games, and their first test of the season is a brutal one. They face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and might start the year off – at home – with a bad taste in their mouths. Either that, or the Bills will prove that this is going to be a banner year for the franchise’s history. This team is in “Super Bowl or Bust” mode right now and they have the talent to coast through the regular season to 13 or 14 wins.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles did lose quite a bit after winning the Super Bowl last year, but general manager Howie Roseman has that roster reloaded and ready for another shot at it this coming season. When you have the level of roster retention the Eagles had offensively as well as Vic Fangio coaching the defense, how can you not be confident about this team? Losing players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat on the defensive front is not ideal, but again, the Eagles have obviously been planning on losses like that and have young guys ready to step up.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is playing at the highest level we’ve ever seen him play. The Ravens have an elite group of skill players offensively. Questions about the offensive line have been answered by players the Ravens drafted (of course). The defense is loaded at all three levels. Simply put, the Baltimore Ravens are ready to not only make a run for the AFC this season, but run the table in the regular season. There won’t be many games in which they are not favored this season. This team is a scary combination of elite talent and well-oiled machine.