NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles were on a bye in Week 9

After losing a couple of games in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to form just in time for their bye week. Jalen Hurts only completed 34 passes over the past two weeks, but seven of them went for touchdowns. Still, it’s fair to say this Eagles team is anything but “locked in” right now overall. The consecutive losses against the Broncos and Giants were a necessary wake-up call for the team, but we’re seeing Howie Roseman get a little reactive lately.

The Eagles brought Brandon Graham out of retirement to help the pass rush, and they’ve already made a couple of trades to get some help in the secondary, bringing in Jaire Alexander in a deal with the Ravens and Michael Carter in a deal with the Jets.

And the watch continues for Roseman to make another bold move to upgrade his defensive front.

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are the late 90s Chicago Bulls when it comes to beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season. And they are pretty much whoever plays the Dodgers in the World Series against the Chiefs when it comes to the playoffs.

Sorry Bills fans, I know you’re riding high after a big win over Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. I just had to get that jab in there, because we’ve all seen this story before. The Bills get an emotional regular season win against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, followed by a heartbreaking loss in the playoffs.

It’s up to Buffalo to change that narrative, but getting there is half the battle. The Bills are dealing with one of the hottest teams in the NFL in their own division, the Patriots, and right now just have to keep pace to even be hosting playoff games in January at this point.