NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 9

14. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders can't keep everyone on the field this season, and all of a sudden, this team that was so incredible and fun to watch in 2024, making it all the way to the NFC Championship, has become borderline unwatchable.

The Commanders are once again going to be without Jayden Daniels for an extended period of time. Daniels got hurt in the Commanders' ugly loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Even though we've seen Marcus Mariota hold down the fort at times for this team, it just doesn't feel like even the postseason is in the cards.

At this point, maybe the best thing you can hope for is for Jayden Daniels to head into the offseason fully healthy.

13. Atlanta Falcons

At the halfway point of the season, I don't think there's any way you can realistically sit there and say you're "buying" what the Falcons are selling. Right? The Falcons obviously have some elite playmakers on offense. Their defense has stepped up this season, at least in comparison to last year. But the problem is, this team is still falling short, and they've left so many of us confused.

One week, the Falcons look like an elite team and a dangerous threat in the NFC. The next week, they're either blowing a lead or getting blown out. At 3-5, the Falcons are pretty clearly the 3rd-best team in the NFC South, and that's probably not changing this season.

This team has some fun pieces, but they might not be part of the right puzzle in Atlanta.