NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 9

12. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are getting carried pretty heavily in this ranking by their acquisitions at the NFL trade deadline, which are unquestionably fun. The rule this season had previously been that the Cowboys were virtually unbeatable at home, scoring over 40 points per home game and looking like a contender in the NFC.

That theory was busted by the Arizona Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett on Monday night. We need to see the Cowboys' defense do something, really anything, before we're going to start buying this team at all in 2025. Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson to the rescue? We'll see how quickly those two guys can bring a much-needed presence.

After playing the Raiders next week, the Cowboys will then face a gauntlet of the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions.

11. Arizona Cardinals

If the Cardinals were hanging on by a thread before their bye week, an impressive win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night may have given them another jolt of new life. The Cardinals have now named Jacoby Brissett their starting quarterback for the time being, which is the right call to make. You can't bench a guy who is playing well above what Kyler Murray was bringing to the table.

This is the right call by Jonathan Gannon, even if it has longer-term implications for the team. The Cardinals don't have time to play around and Brissett gives them the best chance to win.