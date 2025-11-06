NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 9

10. Minnesota Vikings

Just when we thought the Minnesota Vikings could be done, they go ahead and get an absolutely signature win and revive hope in a big way. With JJ McCarthy making his return to the field, the odds were very much stacked against the Vikings. They had to go on the road against the Detroit Lions, who were coming off of their bye week, and somehow keep their season alive.

And they found a way to do it. McCarthy posted almost the exact same stat line that we saw from him in his first start of the season, and the Vikings found a way. Even though they're in last place in the NFC North, you can't help but feel like a Kevin O'Connell-coached team is going to stay in the mix.

9. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have been one of the most fun teams in the NFL to watch develop this season. They've obviously taken another step forward as a franchise (as long as Andy Dalton never steps foot on the field for them again this season) and they've done it in a variety of ways.

Rico Dowdle was a phenomenal addition to this offense. The defense under Ejiro Evero has been so much better this season, and this team is playing some complementary football. The results have been there, and at 5-4, the Panthers are looking like a Wild Card threat at the very least.