NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 9

6. Detroit Lions

If you look at the whole of the Detroit Lions season, you see a team that -- at times -- has been arguably the most dominant out of all teams in the NFL. When the Lions have played at their best in all phases, it's hard to see anyone else being better overall. In fact, we've had them at #1 in multiple NFL Power Rankings lists this season.

The Lions have one of the best and most explosive offenses in the game. They have dynamic balance, and they have playmakers galore. Defensively, the Lions are obviously not the best in the league, but if they're forcing turnovers and getting that offense extra possessions, they can go far in the playoffs.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The "Cardiac Bucs" have been one of the most exciting teams in the NFL this season. There's no doubt that Baker Mayfield has played at an MVP level at times this season, but we'll see how the second half of the season treats this team with a number of injuries piling up.

The Bucs have found ways to come up big in clutch moments. They've obviously got all of the pieces on the roster to make a deep run in the postseason, but with key players going down, are they going to be able to get it done down the stretch?